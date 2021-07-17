Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Dean Salman, Kitt Peak Observatory technician

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, July 22, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Dean Salman, Kitt Peak Observatory technician.
Dean has almost 50 years experience in astronomical photography and 20 years in nature photography. Many of his photographs have been published in astronomical magazines, books and other publications. Dean currently works for the Kitt Peak Visitor Center as the Observatory Technician.
If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.