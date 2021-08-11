Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Ellice Lueders, food writer for the Arizona Daily Star and This Is Tucson

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Ellice Lueders, the new food writer for This Is Tucson/Arizona Daily Star.
Let’s talk food with Ellice, who loves nothing more than eating pastries and writing profiles of workers.
If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.