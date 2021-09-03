Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Marianna Cacciatore, grief expert

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be grief expert Marianna Cacciatore.
Cacciatore is an author, teacher and minister. Her book, “Being There for Someone in Grief,” is a guide for hospice volunteers and a textbook. She is a lifetime emeritus board member of the social services nonprofit Tu Nidito (Your Little Nest).
If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308. Or use this link to connect tot he Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/93546178115?pwd=cmNjNDZRaG9IUXliZGtvYkNGZTZsUT09
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.
