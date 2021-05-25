Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with nurse practitioner Lori Harger

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, May 27, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Lori Harger, a nurse practitioner providing integrative and holistic psychiatric care in Tucson.
Harger works at the Centered Spirit Program of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe serving individuals experiencing addiction, trauma and severe mental illness. She also enjoys teaching heart rhythm meditation and mindfulness to graduate students at the University of Arizona’s Counseling and Psych Services Program.
If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion Coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link or here is the meeting ID: 950 5369 4975 and password: 886075.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.