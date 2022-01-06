 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast will answer questions and address concerns from readers. He also will describe his plan for the opinion pages in 2022, particularly with regard to the elections in November.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308. Or use this link to connect to the Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/93546178115?pwd=cmNjNDZRaG9IUXliZGtvYkNGZTZsUT09

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone.

Do you have a guest recommendation? Please email us your suggestions. To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats/

