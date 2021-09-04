Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Pima County Public Library about seeds & books

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. Our special guests from the Pima County Public Library will talk about their seed library program, what to plant when, and how to check out, save and return plant seeds. We’ll also hear from the library’s Ravenous Readers program about book recommendations and getting started in different literary genres.
If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308. Or use this link to connect tot he Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/93546178115?pwd=cmNjNDZRaG9IUXliZGtvYkNGZTZsUT09
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.
View last week’s chat at tucson.com/opinion/chats/