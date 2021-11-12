 Skip to main content
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Ryan Finley and Greg Hansen, sports editor and columnist
Ryan Finley and Greg Hansen

 Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. Our special guests will be Ryan Finley, the Star’s sports editor, and columnist Greg Hansen.

Lets talk sports! Finley and Hansen will talk about what is happening in sports locally and nationally. Bring your questions and be sure to tune in to this lively discussion. Bear down!

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308. Or use this link to connect to the Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/93546178115?pwd=cmNjNDZRaG9IUXliZGtvYkNGZTZsUT09

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone.

Do you have a guest recommendation? Please email us to suggest. To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats/

