Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Scarlett Vogel-Ham, financial advisor
The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Scarlett Vogel-Ham, financial advisor.

We will talk about financial planning, who needs to work with a financial advisor, retirement planning and so much more. Bring your questions!

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308. Or use this link to connect to the Zoom meeting https://zoom.us/j/93546178115?pwd=cmNjNDZRaG9IUXliZGtvYkNGZTZsUT09

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone.

Do you have a guest recommendation? Please email us to suggest. To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats/

