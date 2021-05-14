 Skip to main content
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with sports reporter Caitlin Schmidt
The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, May 20, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Caitlin Schmidt, a sports reporter at the Arizona Daily Star covering investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features.

Schmidt serves on the boards of the Arizona Press Club and Association for Women in Sports Media and is a 2014 graduate of the UA School of Journalism.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion Coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com

She will send out a Zoom invitation Thursday.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.

