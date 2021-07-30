 Skip to main content
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with star editors for a digital subscription How-to and Newspapers.com tutorial
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with star editors for a digital subscription How-to and Newspapers.com tutorial

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, Aug. 5, at 2 p.m. Our special guests will be Debbie Kornmiller and Samantha Munsey with a digital subscription how-to and much more. 

Learn how to get the most from your Star subscription, the bonus content in the e-edition and how to dive into the archives through Newspapers.com. There will also be time for a question-and-answer session.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 935 4617 8115 and password: 346308.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.

