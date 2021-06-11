 Skip to main content
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Star reporter, Carmen Duarte
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Star reporter, Carmen Duarte

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, June 17, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Carmen Duarte, Arizona Daily Star reporter.

Carmen has worked for the Star since 1981 covering the aging population. Her beat is changing a bit to cover diversity and inclusion, with a primary focus on Tucson’s Hispanic communities, culture, issues, businesses and people.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 974 7625 2196 and password: 870997.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing or hearing you there.

