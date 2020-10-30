 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join our Election Night 2020 Zoom, hosted by the Opinion Page
editor's pick

Join our Election Night 2020 Zoom, hosted by the Opinion Page

For the best local results, tune in to our Election Night 2020 Zoom

Our Opinion Page team will be joined by Daily Star reporters covering the local races on election night. Tune in at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

It’s almost here: election night 2020. After an unprecedented campaign in an unprecedented year, Nov. 3 is just around the corner. If you’re like all of us here at the Arizona Daily Star, you’re probably more than a little curious how all this ends.

While this year you can join us by tuning in to our special Election Night 2020 Zoom, which will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3!

Our Opinion Page team of editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen, writer Edward Celaya and the man, the myth, the legend himself — cartoonist David Fitzsimmons — will be commenting on national, state and local races. They’ll also be joined by Daily Star reporters covering races right here in Pima County.

If you’d like to tune or listen in to this one-night only event, you’ll need to fire up your computer, tablet or smart phone (or call in on a special land-line number). For a link to the Election Night 2020 Zoom, email editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com. We hope to see (or hear) you there!

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News