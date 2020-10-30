Join our Election Night 2020 Zoom, hosted by the Opinion Page

It’s almost here: election night 2020. After an unprecedented campaign in an unprecedented year, Nov. 3 is just around the corner. If you’re like all of us here at the Arizona Daily Star, you’re probably more than a little curious how all this ends.
While this year you can join us by tuning in to our special Election Night 2020 Zoom, which will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3!
Our Opinion Page team of editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen, writer Edward Celaya and the man, the myth, the legend himself — cartoonist David Fitzsimmons — will be commenting on national, state and local races. They’ll also be joined by Daily Star reporters covering races right here in Pima County.
If you’d like to tune or listen in to this one-night only event, you’ll need to fire up your computer, tablet or smart phone (or call in on a special land-line number). For a link to the Election Night 2020 Zoom, email editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com. We hope to see (or hear) you there!
