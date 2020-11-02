 Skip to main content
Join our Election Night 2020 Zoom tomorrow, hosted by the Opinion Page
Join our Election Night 2020 Zoom tomorrow, hosted by the Opinion Page

Tune in for our Election Night 2020 Zoom!

It’s here tomorrow: election night 2020. After an unprecedented campaign in an unprecedented year, Nov. 3 is just around the corner. If you’re like us here at the Arizona Daily Star, you’re probably more than a little curious how all this ends.

This year you can join us by tuning in for our special election night 2020 Zoom, which will take place tomorrow, Nov. 3, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Our Opinion Page team of editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen, writer Edward Celaya and the man, the myth, the legend himself — cartoonist David Fitzsimmons — will be commenting on national, state and local races. They’ll also be joined by Daily Star reporters covering races right here in Pima County.

If you’d like to tune or listen in to this one-night-only event, you’ll need to fire up your computer, tablet or smartphone (or call in on a special landline number). For a link to the election night 2020 Zoom, email editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com. We hope to see (or hear) you there!

