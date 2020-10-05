 Skip to main content
Join our Opinion page team for their last candidate discussions of 2020

A sign directs voters where to go at the Armory Park Center, 222 S. 5th Ave., on primary election day, Aug. 30, 2016, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

The Star’s Editorial Board is holding interviews with candidates on the ballot in the upcoming general election and we’re inviting you to join us via Zoom. If you’d like to join the chat, email Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com with the specific session in the subject line.

Please send separate emails for each session.

We will add interviews as they are confirmed.

Monday, Oct. 5

1 p.m. Pima County Board of Supervisors, District 5

Tuesday, Oct. 6

12:15 p.m. Congressional District 2 Ann Kirkpatrick

