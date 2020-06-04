Join reader chat on Thursday, June 4, to talk about protests

It’s been quite a week in Tucson and the country, with protests over police brutality and killings of African American people, institutional racism, unemployment and the ever-present concerns about COVID-19 ramping up from the public gatherings.
Let’s talk about it. Join us today at 2 p.m. for our online Star Opinion Reader Chat.
Star reporters who covered the protests will join us to answer questions and share their experiences.
Email Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com for the invitation and meeting link.
