Join Star Opinion chats with Martha McSally, ACC candidate on Monday

  • Updated

FILE — In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 file photo, Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., smiles as she removes her face covering to speak prior to Vice President Mike Pence arriving to speak at the “Latter-Day Saints for Trump” coalition launch event in Mesa, Ariz. McSally has suggested that supporters could “fast a meal” to donate to the Arizona Republican’s campaign as she fights to fend off a tough challenge from Democrat Mark Kelly in the November 2020 election. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

The Star’s Editorial Board is holding interviews with candidates on the ballot in the upcoming general election and we’re inviting you to join us via Zoom. If you’d like to join the chat, email Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com with the specific session in the subject line. Please send separate emails for each session. We will add interviews as they are confirmed.

Monday, Sept. 28

11 a.m. Senate candidate Martha McSally

1 p.m. Arizona Corporation Commission

Tuesday, Sept. 29

4-5:30 p.m. TUSD candidate student forum (only students ask questions)

Wednesday, Sept. 30

11:15 a.m. Senate candidate Mark Kelly

Thursday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. Congressional District 3

Tuesday, Oct. 6

12:15 p.m. Congressional District 2 Ann Kirkpatrick

