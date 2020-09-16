 Skip to main content
Join Star Opinion interviews with candidates

The Star's Editorial Board is holding interviews with candidates on the ballot in the upcoming general election and we're inviting you to join us via Zoom. If you'd like to join the chat, email Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com with the specific session in the subject line. Please send separate emails for each session. 

We will add interviews as they are confirmed. 

Wednesday, Sept. 16

3 p.m. Pima County Board of Supervisors #4

Thursday, Sept. 17

11 a.m. Pima County Board of Supervisors #5

Monday, Sept. 21

9 a.m. Congressional District #1

10 a.m. Pima Community College Governing Board

2 p.m. Congressional District #2 Brandon Martin

Tuesday, Sept. 22

11 a.m. Pima County Sheriff

2 p.m. Pima County Treasurer

Wednesday, Sept. 23

11:30 a.m. Pima County Assessor

2 p.m. Board of Supervisors #3

Friday, Sept. 25

1 p.m. Congressional District #2 Ann Kirkpatrick

Tuesday, Sept. 29

4 p.m. TUSD candidate student forum (only students ask questions)

