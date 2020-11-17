 Skip to main content
Join Star Opinion staff and economist George Hammond for reader chat Thursday
Join Star Opinion staff and economist George Hammond for reader chat Thursday

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion reader chat has a special guest coming this Thursday afternoon — director of the Economic and Business Research Center in the Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona.

From his bio: “A specialist in econometric forecasting for more than two decades, Hammond has designed, built and used economic models to produce more than 100 forecasts for state and local economies and completed more than 50 regional economic studies on topics including economic and workforce development, energy forecasting and the impact of higher education on human capital accumulation.”

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link to our discussion at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, email writer and producer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com.

He’ll send the Zoom link out on Thursday morning.

We hope to see (or hear) you there!

NOTE: Sports columnist Greg Hansen will join us Dec. 3.

UA Eller Economic Forecast

George Hammond
