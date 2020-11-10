Join Star Opinion staff and journalist Mort Rosenblum for reader chat

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion reader chat has a very special guest this Thursday afternoon — foreign correspondent, journalist, educator, author and Star contributor Mort Rosenblum.
From his bio: “Mort has covered stories on seven continents since the 1960s, from war in Biafra to tango dancing by the Seine. He was editor of the International Herald Tribune; special correspondent for The Associated Press; AP bureau chief in Africa, Southeast Asia, Argentina and France; and founding editor of the quarterly, dispatches.”
The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link to our discussion Thursday at 2 p.m., email editor Sarah Garracht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com.
She sends the Zoom link out on Thursday mornings.
We hope to see (or hear) you there!
NOTE: Sports columnist Greg Hansen will join us Dec. 3.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!