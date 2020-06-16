Join Star Opinion team for Reader Chat Thursday at 2 p.m.!

Looking for something fun to schedule in your calendar for later in the week?

Come join the Daily Star’s Opinion Reader Chat on Thursday, June 18 at 2 p.m.

Our online Opinion chats have become a mainstay of our week, and we hope you’ll join us to talk about anything that might be on your mind or that you might have found interesting in our pages.

While we don’t currently have a guest scheduled for this week, past quests include publisher John D’Orlando, education reporter Danyelle Khmara and many other Star reporters and personalities.

Please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an invitation that includes a link to join our Zoom meeting. We look forward to seeing you there!

Edward Celaya is an opinion writer with the Arizona Daily Star, where he started his career in 2019. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona and Pima Community College, where he worked for both the Daily Wildcat and Aztec Press, respectively, as an editor.

