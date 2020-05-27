Join Star Publisher in Star Opinion Reader Chat Thursday at 2 p.m.!

You are the owner of this article.
Join the Star’s Opinion Reader Chat this Thursday at 2 p.m.

Our online Opinion chats have become a mainstay of our week, and we hope you’ll join us to talk about anything that might be on your mind or that you might have found interesting in our pages.

Arizona Daily Star President and Publisher John D’Orlando will be our guest this week. He will talk about what it’s like to run the Arizona Daily Star, as well as his past experiences at papers in Orlando and Buffalo.

Please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com. She will send you the invitation with the link to join our Zoom meeting.

John D'Orlando

John D’Orlando

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

Edward Celaya is an opinion writer with the Arizona Daily Star, where he started his career in 2019. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona and Pima Community College, where he worked for both the Daily Wildcat and Aztec Press, respectively, as an editor.

