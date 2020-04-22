Join Star's top editor, Opinion staff in reader video chat
Join Star's top editor, Opinion staff in reader video chat

We passed a seasonal milestone this weekend in my household: Dorothy the desert tortoise emerged from hibernation and is exploring the backyard, discovering that her world has changed.

She reminds me of what we’re all experiencing to one degree or another: Life looks a lot different than it did just a few months ago.

In Dorothy’s case it’s because I moved while she was hibernating, so her change is literal.

She’s figuring out her new landscape and making a new mental map of her world. She remembers me and Olivia the wiener dog, and seems glad to see us (yes, tortoises can show emotions, you just have to pay really close attention).

For us humans, it’s a bit different. But here we are, coping with changes in what we do, where we go, how we live our lives.

I’ve realized that having a regular time to see friendly faces and have a good conversation and connect is essential, and I’ve heard that from many of you, too.

So we’re going to make our video Star Opinion Reader Chats a regular thing on Thursdays at 2 p.m. via Zoom.

This week we will be joined by the Arizona Daily Star’s top editor, Jill Jorden Spitz. She grew up in Tucson, has covered our community as a reporter for many years at the Star and leads our newsroom as we face this time of transition and innovation in the world and journalism.

If you’d like to participate in the chat Thursday at 2 p.m., please send me an email before we begin at sgassen@tucson.com and I’ll send you an invitation with the proper Zoom link to join the call.

We hope to see you soon!

Opinion editor

Sarah Garrecht Gassen

Sarah Garrecht Gassen

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Sarah Garrecht Gassen

