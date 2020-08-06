You have permission to edit this article.
Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team for our reader chat today at 2 p.m.

As quarantine life stretches into another month, the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team is inviting anyone stuck at home to join us today at 2 p.m. for our weekly Zoom-enabled reader chat.

Our reader chats have become a great way to meet the Opinion crew, voice your own opinion and possibly have a sketch drawn of yourself by the master himself, cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.

The reader chats also usually feature a special guest, and this week we welcome back our education reporter, Danyelle Khmara, to talk about the latest in Southern Arizona school openings.

If you’re interested in “attending,” please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an invitation, which will be emailed out Thursday morning.

You will receive a link to join our Zoom meeting for Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. or, if it’s more convenient for you to just listen in over your phone, a phone number you can call to hear the conversation.

We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.

