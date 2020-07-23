Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team for reader chat on mental health today at 2 p.m.
top story

Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team for reader chat on mental health today at 2 p.m.

  • Updated

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team is inviting anyone stuck on their couch (so most of you!) to join us today, at 2 p.m. for our weekly Zoom-enabled reader chat.

Our reader chats have become a great way to meet the Opinion staff, voice your own opinion and possibly have a sketch drawn of yourself by the master himself, cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.

The reader chats also usually feature a special guest, and this week is no exception. We’ll be joined by mental-health expert Dr. Vicki Loyer.

Please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an emailed invitation.

You’ll receive a link to join our Zoom meeting at 2 p.m., or, if it’s more convenient for you to just listen in over your phone, a phone number you can call to hear the conversation.

We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Martha McSally may have lost her first run for Senate to Kyrsten Sinema, but that isn't stopping some of our writers from insisting that McSally is the preferred choice of many Arizonans. 

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News