Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team for reader chat tomorrow at 2 p.m.

As quarantine life stretches into another month, the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team is inviting anyone stuck at home to join us at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, for our weekly Zoom-enabled reader chat.
Our reader chats have become a great way to meet the Opinion crew, voice your own opinion and possibly have a sketch drawn of yourself by the master himself, cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.
The reader chats also usually feature a special guest, which this week is still up in the air.
If you’re interested in “attending,” please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an emailed invitation, which will be emailed out Thursday morning.
You will receive a link to join our Zoom meeting for Aug. 6 at 2 p.m. or, if it’s more convenient for you to just listen in over your phone, a phone number you can call to hear the conversation.
We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!