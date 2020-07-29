Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team for reader chat with columnist Tim Steller tomorrow at 2 p.m.

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team is inviting anyone stuck on their couch (so most of you!) to join us at 2 p.m. Thursday for our weekly Zoom-enabled reader chat.

Our reader chats have become a great way to meet the Opinion staff, voice your own opinion and possibly have a sketch drawn of yourself by the master himself, cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.

The reader chats also usually feature a special guest, and this week is no exception. We’ll be joined by Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller.

Please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an emailed invitation, which will be emailed out tomorrow.

You’ll receive a link to join our Zoom meeting at 2 p.m., or, if it’s more convenient for you to just listen in over your phone, a phone number you can call to hear the conversation.

We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.

Tim Steller, Arizona Daily Star

Tim Steller
