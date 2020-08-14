Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team next Thursday for reader chat with grief specialist Bobbie Rill at 2 p.m.

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team is inviting anyone stuck on their couch (so most of you!) to join us next Thursday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. for our weekly Zoom-enabled reader chat.
Our reader chats have become a great way to meet the Opinion staff, voice your own opinion and possibly have a sketch drawn of yourself by the master himself, cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.
The reader chats also usually feature a special guest, and this week is no exception. We’ll be joined by certified clinical trauma professional and advanced certified grief recovery method specialist Bobbie Rill.
Please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an emailed invitation, which will be emailed out next Thursday morning.
You’ll receive a link to join our Zoom meeting at 2 p.m., or, if it’s more convenient for you to just listen in over your phone, a phone number you can call to hear the conversation.
We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.
