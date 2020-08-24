 Skip to main content
Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team Thursday for reader chat with F. Ann Rodriguez
The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team is inviting anyone stuck on their couch (so most of you!) to join us Thursday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. for our weekly Zoom-enabled reader chat.

Our reader chats have become a great way to meet the Opinion staff, voice your own opinion and possibly have a sketch drawn of yourself by the master himself, cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.

The reader chats also usually feature a special guest, and this week’s guest is both timely and important. We’ll be joined by outgoing Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez, who will talk mail-in and early voting. She’ll also be taking questions.

Please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an invitation, which will be emailed out later this morning.

You’ll receive a link to join our Zoom meeting 2 p.m., or, if it’s more convenient for you to just listen in over your phone, a phone number you can call to hear the conversation.

We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers are fired up (for both good and bad) contemplating what a Joe Biden presidency would look like. See how both sides view it, in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

