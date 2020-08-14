You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team Thursday for reader chat with grief specialist Bobbie Rill at 2 p.m.

Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team Thursday for reader chat with grief specialist Bobbie Rill at 2 p.m.

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team is inviting anyone stuck on their couch (so most of you!) to join us on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. for our weekly Zoom-enabled reader chat.

Our reader chats have become a great way to meet the Opinion staff, voice your own opinion and possibly have a sketch drawn of yourself by the master himself, cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.

The reader chats also usually feature a special guest, and this week is no exception. We’ll be joined by certified clinical trauma professional and advanced certified grief recovery method specialist Bobbie Rill.

Please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an emailed invitation, which will be emailed out Thursday morning.

You’ll receive a link to join our Zoom meeting at 2 p.m., or, if it’s more convenient for you to just listen in over your phone, a phone number you can call to hear the conversation.

We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.

Bobbie Rill

Bobbie Rill
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One letter writer takes exception with President Donald Trump's praise of Arizona's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, saying he prefers the approach of New Mexico's female, Democratic governor.

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: With its acquisition of Ashford University, is the University of Arizona biting off more than it can chew with the troubled online institution? Our letter writers seem to think so...

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Is Joe Biden hiding from the press and American public? A few letter writers, using almost identical talking points, sure think so. One even wrote a song. That and more in this edition of Letters to the Editor

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News