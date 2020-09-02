 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team tomorrow for a chat with cartoonist David Fitzsimmons
editor's pick

Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team tomorrow for a chat with cartoonist David Fitzsimmons

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team is inviting anyone stuck on their couch (so most of you!) to join us tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. for our weekly Zoom-enabled reader chat.

Our reader chats have become a great way to meet the Opinion staff, voice your own opinion and possibly have a sketch drawn of yourself by the master himself, cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.

In place of our usual special guest this week, Fitz will be touching on recent issues involving the cartoon community, namely the controversy surrounding the use of his George Floyd cartoon at a junior high school in Texas and the recent arrest of a fellow cartoonist in Jordan.

Please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an invitation, which will be emailed out Thursday morning.

You’ll receive a link to join our Zoom meeting tomorrow at 2 p.m. or, if it’s more convenient for you to just listen in over your phone, a phone number you can call to hear the conversation.

We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.

Fitz column mug

David Fitzsimmons
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News