Join the Arizona Daily Star's Opinion team today at 2 p.m. for chat with readers

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team is inviting anyone stuck at home (so, most of you!) to join us today, July 9, at 2 p.m. for our weekly Zoom chat. We’ll be discussing, among other things, last week’s talk with the Democratic Pima County attorney candidates and our endorsement in the race, which appeared on Wednesday.
Our weekly chats have become a great way to meet the Opinion staff, voice your opinion and possibly even have a sketch drawn of yourself by the master himself, cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.
Please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an emailed invitation.
You’ll receive a link to join our Zoom meeting at 2 p.m. We look forward to seeing you there.
