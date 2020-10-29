 Skip to main content
Join the Daily Star opinion team today at 2 p.m. for last election chat of the season
Join the Daily Star opinion team today at 2 p.m. for last election chat of the season

With a week to go until Election Day 2020, the Opinion page team is ready to go with our last Zoom chat of the election season. We’ll be joined by a longtime Opinion page contributor and special guest Dr. Marilyn Heins.

Heins is a retired pediatrician, a parent, grandparent, columnist and author. She welcomes questions about people throughout the life cycle, from birth to great-grandparenthood. She became a contributing columnist for the Arizona Daily Star in 1989.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link to our discussion today, Thursday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m., email editor Sarah Garracht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com. We hope to see (or hear) you there!

Marilyn Heins

Marilyn Heins

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star 2017

