Join the Opinion Page and Star Editor Jill Jorden Spitz on April 15
The Opinion page team is back with another of its Zoom reader chats.

Our special guest this week will be our top newsroom leader, Editor Jill Jorden Spitz. She’ll take questions and share a behind-the-scenes look at the Star and Tucson.com

If you’d like to join the conversation Thursday, April 15, at 2 p.m., email Opinion writer/producer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com. He will send out a Zoom invitation Thursday afternoon.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there.

Jill Jorden Spitz

Jorden Spitz

