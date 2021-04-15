Join the Opinion page and Star Editor Jill Jorden Spitz today

The Opinion page team is back with another of its Zoom reader chats.
Our special guest this week will be our top newsroom leader, Editor Jill Jorden Spitz. She will take questions and share a behind-the-scenes look at the Star and Tucson.com.
If you’d like to join the conversation this afternoon, April 15, at 2 p.m., email Opinion writer/producer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com. He will send out a Zoom invitation this afternoon.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there.