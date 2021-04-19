Join the Opinion page and UA climate expert for April 22 Earth Day chat

The Opinion page team is back with another of its Zoom reader chats.
Join us for an Earth Day conversation with University of Arizona Prof. Joellen Russell. Her research focuses on the ocean’s role in climate. Her earlier work on the westerly winds led to her greatest research accomplishment so far: the creation of a new paradigm in climate science, namely that warmer climates produce stronger westerly winds.
If you’d like to join the conversation Thursday, April 22, at 2 p.m., email Opinion writer/producer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com. He will send out a Zoom invitation this afternoon.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there.