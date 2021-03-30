Join the Opinion Page crew and local comedians for an April Fool's bonanza

Usually, the Opinion page team leads a Thursday Zoom chat that includes discussion of local, state and national politics. Sometimes, it can get a little funny. Well, for April Fool’s Day, we leaned on our cartoonist David Fitzsimmons to bring in some professionals to show them how funny is really done.
This Thursday, April 1, at 2 p.m the crew welcomes comedians Dave Membrila, Wolf Brown and Nancy Stanley.
Membrila is a comedian, educator, realtor, hypnotist and fundraiser. Brown is a native-American comedian who has headlined throughout the region, and Stanley has been performing standup at Comedy Clubs around the country since 2011.
If you would like to Zoom in for this one-time only event, email writer and producer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com. He will send out an emailed link as your invite to this special event the morning of April 1.
Since it’s over Zoom, you can follow the link or call a special phone number from a landline and listen in. The team looks forward to seeing or hearing you there.