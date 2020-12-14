 Skip to main content
Join the Opinion Page team and Councilman Steve Kozachik on Thursday for the weekly Zoom chat
Join the Opinion Page team and Councilman Steve Kozachik on Thursday for the weekly Zoom chat

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion chat has gone from election 2020 to the holiday season, with good times and interesting conversations being the strands that held us together.

This week, we’re diving back into politics before Christmas really gets going by playing host to our special guest, Tucson city Councilman Steve Kozachik. Kozachik, who represents Ward 6, will be stopping by to talk City of Tucson issues and answer viewer questions.

The proceedings will be hosted by editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen, writer and producer Edward Celaya and the ever-entertaining cartoonist David Fitzsimmons, on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link, email Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com. He’ll send the Zoom link out early on Thursday. We hope to see (or hear) you there.

