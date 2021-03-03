Join the Opinion Page team and school counselors at 2 p.m. today

The Opinion page team is back with another of its Zoom reader chats. This week, we’re going back to school — in a way.
We’ll be joined by public school counselors Brett Davis and Stephen Woods. Davis and Woods both work in TUSD, with Davis currently at Pistor Middle School and Davis splitting his time between Gale and Collier elementary schools.
Both counselors have found ways to work with students, even while the pandemic has presented hardships, uncertainty and stress.
If you’d like to join the conversation this afternoon, March 4, at 2 p.m., email the Star’s Opinion page writer/producer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com, and he will send a Zoom invitation link out by Thursday morning.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there.