Join the Opinion Page team and special guest author on Thursday, March 11

The Opinion page team is back with another of its Zoom reader chats. And since the Festival of Books was last weekend, this week, they are featuring a special guest, author and journalist Deborah D. Douglas
Douglas is the author of “U.S. Civil Rights Trail: A Traveler’s Guide to the People, Places and Events That Made the Movement.”
Along with being an accomplished author, Douglas is also the Eugene S. Pulliam Distinguished Visiting Professor of Journalism at DePauw University and a senior leader with The OpEd Project, leading fellowships and programs at universities across the country.
While teaching at Northwestern University’s Medill School, she created a graduate investigative journalism capstone on the Civil Rights Act of 1964. She was founding managing editor of MLK50: Justice Through Journalism.
If you would like to join the conversation Thursday at 2 p.m., email the Star’s Opinion page editor Sarah Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com, and she will send out a Zoom invitation link by Thursday morning.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there.