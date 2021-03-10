 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join the Opinion Page team and special guest author on Thursday, March 11
editor's pick

Join the Opinion Page team and special guest author on Thursday, March 11

The Opinion page team is back with another of its Zoom reader chats. And since the Festival of Books was last weekend, this week we are featuring a special guest: author and journalist Deborah D. Douglas.

Douglas is the author of “U.S. Civil Rights Trail: A Traveler’s Guide to the People, Places and Events That Made the Movement.”

Along with being an accomplished author, Douglas is also the Eugene S. Pulliam Distinguished Visiting Professor of Journalism at DePauw University and a senior leader with The OpEd Project, leading fellowships and programs at universities across the country.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday at 2 p.m., email the Star’s Opinion page editor Sarah Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com, and she will send out a Zoom invitation link by Thursday morning.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there.

Deborah D. Douglas

Deborah D. Douglas

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News