Join the Opinion Page team and special guest author this afternoon

The Opinion page team is back with another of its Zoom reader chats. And since the Tucson Festival of Books was last weekend, this week we are featuring a special guest: author and journalist Deborah D. Douglas.
Douglas is the author of “U.S. Civil Rights Trail: A Traveler’s Guide to the People, Places and Events That Made the Movement.”
Along with being an accomplished author, Douglas is also the Eugene S. Pulliam Distinguished Visiting Professor of Journalism at DePauw University and a senior leader with The OpEd Project, leading fellowships and programs at universities across the country.
If you would like to join the conversation today, Thursday March 11, at 2 p.m., email the Star’s Opinion page editor Sarah Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com, and she will send out a Zoom invitation link by this afternoon.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there.