Join the Opinion Page team and special guest Lillie Nefwani this afternoon
editor's pick

Join the Opinion Page team and special guest Lillie Nefwani this afternoon

The Opinion Page team is back with another of its Zoom reader chats. After going with a loose, freestyle jazz format the last two weeks, the team is welcoming a special guest this afternoon.

Lillie Nefwani is a licensed Realtor with the Danny Roth Team of Keller Williams Southern Arizona. She’s been a top agent for eight years, helping buyers and sellers accomplish their real estate goals. She also created a YouTube channel that aims to help aspiring real estate agents across the country with tips and suggestions on how to get into the business.

If you’d like to join the conversation today, Thursday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m., email Opinion Page writer/producer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com, and he will send a Zoom invitation link out sometime this morning.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there.

Lillie Nefwani
