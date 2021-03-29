 Skip to main content
Join the Opinion Page team April 1 for reader chat
editor's pick

The Opinion page team is back with another of its Thursday Zoom reader chats on April 1 (no foolin’).

We’ll be joined by a few local comedic guests, and if that’s not enough, we can revisit the best April Fool’s jokes we’ve perpetrated.

Editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen’s proudest prank is the year, many moons ago, when she got into their dresser drawers and switched her dad’s and younger brother’s underpants. Good times.

If you’d like to join in on the conversation, email opinion writer and producer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com for a link to the 2 p.m. chat being held Thursday, April 1.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there.

