Join the Opinion Page team April 8 for a Zoom roundtable

The Opinion page team is back with another of its Zoom reader chats!
Although the team members usually have a special guest scheduled, this week’s edition will be more of a roundtable discussion featuring editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen, writer/producer Edward Celaya, Opinion page assistant Sara Brown and the ever-entertaining cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.
If you’d like to join the conversation Thursday, April 8, at 2 p.m., email Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com. He will send out a Zoom invitation Thursday afternoon.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there.