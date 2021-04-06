 Skip to main content
Join the Opinion Page team April 8 for a Zoom roundtable
The Opinion page team is back with another of its Zoom reader chats!

Although the team members usually have a special guest scheduled, this week’s edition will be more of a roundtable discussion featuring editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen, writer/producer Edward Celaya, Opinion page assistant Sara Brown and the ever-entertaining cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.

If you’d like to join the conversation Thursday, April 8, at 2 p.m., email Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com. He will send out a Zoom invitation Thursday afternoon.

You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there.

