 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join the Opinion Page team Dec. 10 for a live reader chat with F. Ann Rodriguez
editor's pick

Join the Opinion Page team Dec. 10 for a live reader chat with F. Ann Rodriguez

  • Updated
Pima County Ballot Processing Center

Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rordriguez explains voter registration and ballot security at the Pima County Ballot Processing Center in Tucson on Jan. 28, 2020.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star/

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion chat branched out into sports last week, but this week, we’re back in our lane talking to a local political figure.

We’re diving back into local politics by playing host to outgoing Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez. After an election season like none other, Rodriguez will be hanging it up after two decades in the top spot at the recorder’s office, and more than four in county government.

You can join host Edward Celaya, assistant Sara Brown and the ever-entertaining cartoonist David Fitzsimmons on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. to ask questions and join in on the fun.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link, email Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com. He’ll send the Zoom link out early on Thursday morning.

We hope to see (or hear) you there!

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: The move by Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council to enact a curfew effective between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. has set off a rash of letter writers weary of further COVID restrictions.

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council are not popular with many of our letter writers due to their recent curfew ordinance. Check out what people are saying in this Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Some letter writers want Gov. Doug Ducey to do more in the fight against COVID-19. Others feel like he's struck the right balance between personal responsibility and public health. Read both sides in today's Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One Biden voter seems to agree with specious claims of mass "voter fraud." How was it rigged? "In plain sight: All the Democrats got together and secretly voted for Joe Biden." That and more in this edition of Letters.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News