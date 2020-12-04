 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join the Opinion Page team Dec. 10 for a live reader chat
editor's pick

Join the Opinion Page team Dec. 10 for a live reader chat

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion chat branched out into sports last week, as we hosted our longtime sports columnist Greg Hansen to talk all things local and Wildcat-related.

This week, we’re still looking for our special guest, but we have a few names circulating and will be sure to keep you updated in this space online as far as any developments go.

In any case, you can join host Edward Celaya, assistant Sara Brown and the ever-entertaining cartoonist David Fitzsimmons on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link email Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com. He’ll send the Zoom link out early on Thursday morning.

We hope to see (or hear) you there!

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers can't get enough President Donald Trump's legal team, a.k.a "The Gang Who Couldn't Sue Straight," led by Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and, before last week, Sidney Powell.

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Have you heard of the Battle of Barnum Hill? It's where Tucsonans have made their voices heard about changes to the Reid Park landmark, which is now under construction as part of an expansion by the Reid Park Zoo.

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Recently re-elected Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy voted against certifying the county's election results. That has a few letter writers offering their thoughts on the matter, in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News