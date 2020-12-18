 Skip to main content
Join the Opinion Page team for a holly jolly Christmas special on Zoom!
editor's pick

People watch a changing Christmas light display composed of more than 200,000 lights at the home of Frank Morales on North Devotion Drive in Tucson on December 9, 2020. The display is synchronized to music. It’s one of hundreds of light displays at homes throughout Pima County. For more photos, go to tucson.com/photo

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

After one of the toughest years in anyone’s living memory, the Opinion Page team is offering up a gift to raise your holiday spirits: A Christmas Zoom chat hosted by editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen this Thursday, Dec. 24, at 2 p.m. She’ll be lighting her Yule log, sipping some nonalcoholic eggnog and leading the discussion about why white Christmases are overrated.

The ever-entertaining cartoonist David Fitzsimmons will be dropping in to keep things jolly and bright, so if you’re into cartoons or cartoonish antics, be sure to log on and tune in.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop, desktop or tablet, or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link, email Sarah at sgassen@tucson.com. She’ll send the Zoom link out early on Christmas Eve morning.

See you there!

