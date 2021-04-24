Join the Opinion page team for a Zoom chat on April 29 with PACC's Nikki Reck

The Opinion team is back with another of its Zoom reader chats.
Join us on Thursday, April 29, for our conversation with special guest Nikki Reck, public information officer for Pima Animal Care Center.
Prior to her stint at PACC, Nikki worked as a journalist for 10 years, including in Tucson.
If you would like to join the conversation on Thursday, email Opinion Coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com. She will send out a Zoom invitation on Thursday afternoon.
You can join by video or just listen in over your phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there.