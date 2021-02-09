 Skip to main content
Join the Opinion Page team for their latest Zoom chat on Feb. 11
The Opinion Page team is back with another of their patented Zoom reader chats!

While the team usually have a special guest scheduled, they’ve got their fingers in a few different pies and will let you know as soon as we have someone booked.

If you’d like to join the conversation on Thursday, Feb.11 at 2 p.m., email Opinion Page staffer Edward Celaya at ecelaya@tucson.com and he’ll send the Zoom invitation out by Thursday afternoon. You can join by video or phone. We look forward to seeing, or hearing, you there!

LETTERS: Readers write in to voice their frustration with the latest round of proposed legislation making its way around the state capitol, particularly HR-2720 which was proposed by Rep. Shawnna Bolick. It would effectively put elections in the legislature's hands. 

